Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area following her run in the women's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) - Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria has won a World Cup downhill for the second straight day.

Schmidhofer was even faster Saturday than she was in Friday's season opener with a time of 1 minute, 47.68 seconds.

Teammate Cornelia Hutter was second, 0.44 seconds behind. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was third, 0.47 seconds back.