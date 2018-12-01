No. 20 Texas Tech rallies past Memphis in Miami, 78-67

Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis (1) defends against Memphis guard Jeremiah Martin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Air Force Reserve Hoophall Miami Invitational in Miami, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI (AP) - Tariq Owens had 13 points and 11 rebounds and tied a career high with eight blocks, Jarrett Culver scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 20 Texas Tech rallied to beat Memphis 78-67 on Saturday at the HoopHall Miami Invitational.

Deshawn Corprew scored 12 points and Brandone Francis added 10 for Texas Tech, which has won all seven of its games this season by double digits. Owens had seven of his blocks in the second half to help the Red Raiders' comeback.

The Red Raiders were down 57-45 with 9:05 left, then went on a 24-6 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes to take control and stave off the upset bid.

Tyler Harris scored 17 points, and Kyvon Davenport added 13 for Memphis (3-4). The Tigers missed 17 of their final 21 shots.

It was a homecoming for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and Tigers assistant Mike Miller, both of whom played for the Miami Heat - whose building played host to Saturday's four-game event. Miller was a key part of Miami's NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, and Hardaway's playing career ended with a 16-game stint with the Heat a decade ago.

Texas Tech started 1 for 9, and that wasn't the best of omens for the Red Raiders. They led for only 19 seconds in the first half - the score was 3-2 - and gave up two separate 8-0 runs during the opening 20 minutes.

Memphis was up 37-28 at the break, putting itself in position for the upset even while struggling from the field. The Tigers connected on 34 percent of their shots in the first half and only 30 percent of their tries from 3-point range, but never allowed Texas Tech to get into any sort of rhythm.

The biggest run of unanswered points the Red Raiders had in the first half was a 5-0 spurt. But in the second half, they had runs of 11-0, 8-0 and 6-0 to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers had a possession that lasted nearly a full minute in the second half, one where they missed a 3-pointer, two free throws and a layup, extended things with offensive rebounds in each of those situations, and finally connected when Davenport scored on a putback. That possession was part of a 1-for-10 stretch by the Tigers.

Texas Tech: This was the second game this season where the Red Raiders found themselves facing a double-digit deficit, joining a Nov. 19 matchup against USC - one where Texas Tech ran away in the second half. In three of their six games entering Saturday, the Red Raiders never trailed.

FLORIDA GUESTS

Texas Tech was playing in Miami for the first time since 1952, and in Florida for the first time since 2011. Memphis, on the other hand, was playing in Florida for the first time since last weekend - when it had three games in Orlando as part of the Advocare Invitational. The Tigers have played seven games, with four of them in Florida. And they return to the Sunshine State for games in February against South Florida (Feb. 2) and UCF (Feb. 16).

THE SERIES

Memphis fell to 6-1 all-time in the series between the schools. This was the first meeting between the schools since 1985.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Hosts South Dakota State on Tuesday.

Texas Tech: Hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

