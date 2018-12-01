Stephens leads Princeton past George Washington 73-52

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) - Myles Stephens scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Princeton beat George Washington 73-52 on Saturday.

Devin Cannady added 16 points and four rebounds for the Tigers (4-2). Richmond Aririguzoh and Jose Morales had 13 points apiece.

Princeton shot 52 percent from the field compared to 34.5 percent for George Washington which made 20 attempts from long range but connected only on three of them (15 percent).

The Tigers took a 24-18 lead on a Cannady 3-pointer late in the first half and led all the way after that, building to a 33-26 advantage at halftime.

The Colonials (1-7) got as close as 48-44 in the second half on a Terry Nolan Jr. 3-point play with 8:34 to play but went four minutes without a field goal after that as the Tigers surged 13-1 for a 61-45 lead with 4:36 left.

DJ Williams scored 17 points for the Colonials. Nolan finished with 11.