IOC orders inquiry into troubled amateur boxing body AIBA

TOKYO (AP) - The International Olympic Committee has ordered an inquiry into the amateur boxing federation, which elected an alleged heroin trafficker as president four weeks ago.

The IOC says AIBA cannot contact organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during the inquiry.

The IOC says the inquiry into finance, governance and ethics by a three-member panel "can lead to the withdrawal of recognition" of AIBA.

One option for the IOC is to organize an Olympic boxing tournament, including qualifying, outside of AIBA's control.

AIBA member federations elected Gafur Rakhimov of Uzbekistan as president in Moscow on Nov. 3 despite the U.S. Treasury Department putting him on a sanctions list.

Rakhimov denies links to organized crime networks and the international drug trade.

