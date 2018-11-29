Top 25 Capsules

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame routed 14th-ranked Iowa 105-71 on Thursday night.

The game was the final tuneup for the Irish (7-0) before their showdown with No. 2 UConn on Sunday afternoon.

Ogunbowale was 13-of-21 from the field. Brianna Turner added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Marina Mabrey had 18 points in her second game after missing the first five contests with a quad injury.

Muffet McGraw rested her regulars for most of the final quarter during which the lead reached 39 points.

Megan Gustafson scored 26 points for Iowa (4-2).

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 85, NEBRASKA 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 25 points to lead Louisville to a victory over visiting Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Playing a team that has four starters returning from an NCAA Tournament trip last season, the Cardinals (7-0) never really dominated in the first three quarters, but they weren't really threatened either. After the first quarter, the Huskers (2-4) never got closer than five points to the Cardinals, and that came with 6:30 left in the first half.

Maddie Simon scored a season-high 16 points to lead the Cornhuskers.

No. 7 MARYLAND 67, GEORGIA TECH 54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Kaila Charles scored 23 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that carried Maryland past Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After the Terrapins let a 20-point halftime lead dwindle to 47-46 with 9 minutes left, Charles rattled off 11 straight points to blunt the comeback.

Freshman Taylor Mikesell scored 20 for Maryland (7-0) and Stephanie Jones added 11.

Charles began her personal 11-0 run with a three-point play and followed with a jump shot. The junior guard then made two free throws, a runner in the lane and two more foul shots for a 58-46 lead with 5:53 remaining.

Kierra Fletcher scored 14 for the Yellow Jackets (5-2).

No. 20 MINNESOTA 72, No. 12 SYRACUSE 68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Taiye Bello scored a career-high 20 points and pulled down 18 rebounds, Kenisha Bell added 24 points and Minnesota beat Syracuse.

Trailing by six, the Golden Gophers went on a 12-0 run on their way to outscoring the Orange 17-7 over the final 3½ minutes. Minnesota had led almost the entire game until a 13-0 run by the Orange put them up 61-55, setting the stage for the Gophers' final push.

Kiara Lewis scored 14 points, Miranda Drummond 12, Tiana Mangakahia 11 with eight assists and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 10 points and five blocks for Syracuse (6-2), which had a five-game win streak end.

No. 13 N.C. STATE 66, MICHIGAN 55

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Grace Hunter scored 19 points and No. 13 North Carolina State pulled away in the third quarter to beat Michigan in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and remain undefeated.

NC State is 7-0 for the first time since 1999. The Wolfpack have won 23 consecutive nonconference home games and host Old Dominion on Sunday.

Hunter was just 4 of 14 from the field but made all 11 of her free-throw attempts. Kiara Leslie added 15 points on 7-of-19 shooting for the Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane chipped in with 13 points, and Hunter and Leslie grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Nicole Munger scored 18 points and Deja Church had 14 to lead Michigan (5-2).

LAMAR 74, No. 17 TEXAS A&M 68

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chastadie Barrs scored 23 points, Miya Crump added 20 and Lamar knocked off Texas A&M in a rare non-conference home loss for the Aggies.

The Aggies were missing leading scorer Chennedy Carter, who was suspended for the game for a violation of team attendance rules.

Aaliyah Wilson led Texas A&M with 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds while fellow sophomore Kayla Wells added 16 points, but the Aggies (4-2) saw their 10-game home winning streak snapped as they fell to 164-7 against unranked teams at home (103-9 vs. non-conference foes) dating to 2005.

The Cardinals (5-3) trailed briefly in the second quarter, but took a 39-35 lead into the second half and ended the game with 10 steals while Texas A&M wound up with 20 turnovers.

PURDUE 74, No. 21 MIAMI 63

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Dominique Oden scored a career-best 27 points, hitting six 3-pointers, to lead Purdue to a victory over Miami.

Karis McLaughlin was 5 of 5 from the arc and added 18 points with seven assists and Ae'Rianna Harris scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Tamara Farquhar also had seven boards. The Boilermakers (6-2) shot 44 percent but were 12 of 18 from the arc for 67 percent.

Miami (7-1) had a 34-14 advantage in points in the paint but made just 4 of 15 from the arc while shooting 44 percent overall.

Emese Hof scored 25 points with 14 rebounds and was the only Hurricanes player in double figures.