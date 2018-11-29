Ogunbowale scores 30 as No. 1 Irish rout No. 14 Iowa 105-71

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale shoots a three-point basket over Iowa's Zion Sanders (24) and Hannah Stewart (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale shoots a three-point basket over Iowa's Zion Sanders (24) and Hannah Stewart (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame routed 14th-ranked Iowa 105-71 on Thursday night.

The game was the final tuneup for the Irish (7-0) before their showdown with No. 2 UConn on Sunday afternoon.

Ogunbowale was 13-of-21 from the field. Brianna Turner added 14 points and 11 rebounds while Marina Mabrey had 18 points in her second game after missing the first five contests with a quad injury.

Muffet McGraw rested her regulars for most of the final quarter during which the lead reached 39 points.

Megan Gustafson scored 26 points, Tania Davis had 15 and Hannah Stewart 12 for Iowa (4-2), which was outrebounded 48-36 by Notre Dame and committed 18 turnovers.

The Irish never trailed and were up 11 after the first quarter. A 20-3 start to the third quarter made it a rout as Notre Dame led 79-48 heading into the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, coming off a 71-67 loss to Florida State in the championship of the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas, started five players who were averaging in double figures, led Gustafson, the Big Ten's preseason player of the year.

Notre Dame: The Irish had a 23-19 on the boards in the first half with the 6-foot-3 Turner grabbing seven and the 6-4 Shepard hauling in six. Twelve of Notre Dame's rebounds in the first half came on the offensive boards - seven total by Turner and Shepard - with Notre Dame outscoring Iowa 14-6 on second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Saturday vs. Robert Morris.

Notre Dame: Sunday vs. No. 2 Connecticut in the Jimmy V Classic.

