Eriksen keeps Tottenham's CL bid alive, sealing win vs Inter

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen scores the opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan at the Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
by , The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Christian Eriksen kept Tottenham's Champions League campaign alive by coming off the bench to clinch a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday, leaving the progress of both teams uncertain heading into the final round in Group B.

Until Eriksen's 70th-minute entry at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham was being thwarted by an ultra-defensive Inter side that only needed a draw to advance to the Round of 16 and eliminate the London club.

But Eriksen made an immediate contribution by setting Jan Vertonghen up for a close-range header that drifted wide and then finding the target himself in the 80th minute. The hard work was done by Moussa Sissoko, driving down the right flank and cutting past Inter players before squaring to Dele Alli. The ball was quickly laid off to Eriksen who lifted it over goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The victory lifted Tottenham over Inter into the second qualification place behind Barcelona due to its away goal scored in the 2-1 loss in Italy in September. Tottenham completes Group B next month at Barcelona, which can rest players at the Camp Nou given its unassailable six-point lead.

The Spanish champions beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Wednesday, ensuring the Dutch side will remain last and miss out on even the consolation of dropping into the Europa League from a third-place finish.

