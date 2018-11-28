Blockton scores 28 points in No. 22 Marquette women's win

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Allazia Blockton scored 28 points, Natisha Hiedeman had 17 and No. 22 Marquette beat crosstown rival Milwaukee 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Blockton was 11-of-19 shooting, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, for her third 20-point game of the season. Hiedeman also had four 3-pointers.

Erika Davenport added 14 points and Danielle King 10 for the Golden Eagles (5-1), who made 10 of 19 outside the arc for 53 percent.

Two career school records fell for Marquette. Blockton became the leader for field goals made, breaking Julie Sievers' 35-year-old record, and Hiedeman is the new 3-point leader, topping Lori Goerlitz' 23-year-old record.

Sydney Levy led the Panthers (2-5), making 5 of 8 from the arc in scoring a career-high 19 points with Bre Cera and Megan Walstad adding 11 points each. Milwaukee made half of its 22 3-point attempts.

Marquette led by 12 after Blockton's 3-pointer at the end of the half and took its largest lead of 22 after 12-0 run early in the third quarter before the Panthers got as close as seven in the final minute.