Tyler Bertuzzi scores late goal, Red Wings beat Blues 4-3

Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) plays the puck next to St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) - Tyler Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6:53 to go with his second goal of the game and the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Bertuzzi put in a loose puck from just outside the crease for his eighth goal of the season.

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko added a goal and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots. The Blues have lost five of their last six.

Perron tied it at 3 at 8:04 of the third with his eighth goal.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after a five-goal second period.

Detroit scored three times in 6:42 to take a 3-0 lead in the middle period. Vanek made it 1-0 4:22 into the period with his third goal, and Athanasiou followed at 7:17 with his 11th goal. Bertuzzi made it 3-0 with 8:56 left in the second with his first goal of the game.

But St. Louis scored two power-play goals in 1:39 to pull to within one. Perron put the Blues on the board with 6:23 left in the second period with his first of the game, and Tarasenko made it 3-2 with 4:44 remaining in the period.

NOTES: Detroit defenseman Trevor Daley left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury. .. St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Detroit D Jonathan Eriksson returned after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... The Red Wings dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

NEXT UP:

Blues: At Colorado on Friday night.

Red Wings: At Boston on Saturday night.

