Shurmur answers Odell Beckham Jr.'s play calling complaint

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Things are back to normal for the New York Giants.

They lost a tough one to the Eagles after building an early 12-point lead. Odell Beckham's Jr., who had spoken of running the table and making the playoffs for weeks, got frustrated after the setback and questioned coach Pat Shurmur's play calling against a banged-up Philadelphia secondary.

It ended with the coach fending off questions Monday about his decisions; his limited use of halfback Saquon Barkley in the second half; Eli Manning's status as the starting quarterback; and his refusal to rebuke Beckham, saying his star receiver was venting after an emotional, last-minute 25-22 loss.

Really, it was what one would expect with the Giants (3-8) heading into the final five weeks of the season with one of the worst records in the NFL and virtually no hope of getting to the playoffs. They are frustrated after winning six of 27 games over the last two seasons.

With that, Shurmur has to get the team ready to play the Chicago Bears (8-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"You go into every week with giving your team the best opportunity to win the football game each week," Shurmur said. "That's how you do this thing. This isn't player tryouts, this is do everything in your power to win the next game. Today's Monday, so we're in the Monday phase of that process."

As far as looking back on Sunday, Shurmur downplayed Beckham's questioning the play calling, noting the Giants threw 37 times and ran 18. He noted the passing game had seven plays of 18 yards or better, one off the team's high for the season.

"You'll have to ask him to define it after he watches the tape, but I felt like we were trying to do the things necessary to win the game," Shurmur said. "We still got production in the running game, had a couple third-down calls in the red zone that were close. If it goes in, that's a different story."

Beckham only speaks to the media on Thursday, so he was not available for comment.

The big difference Sunday was the second half. The Giants had five possessions, including a three-play drive in the waning seconds, and gained three first downs. They ran 22 plays as opposed to 38 in the first half, when they scored on their first four possessions in taking a 19-12 lead. They were in position to try a late field goal, but Manning was intercepted on an ill-advised toss.

Shurmur did not hesitate to say the 37-year-old Manning will remain the starting quarterback because he gives the Giants the best chance to win. He did not seem interested in questions suggesting the team should start rookie Kyle Lauletta or backup Alex Tanney with the season going nowhere.

Manning also wasn't interested in a change, saying he wants to play. He also believes the team will fight.

"We've got a good group of guys," he said. "It's important to the guys. We feel like we're going to keep fighting, we're going to keep preparing, and going out there and still chase that feeling of that locker room after a win. That's a good feeling. It makes the week go easier."

The Giants have had trouble finishing the past two seasons, with Sunday the latest example.

"I think we need to learn how to win again here," Shurmur said. "The last two weeks, we won one by coming back. A week ago, we won one by playing from the front. This week, we got ahead on a team and didn't hold the lead, so there's things to be learned in all three of those as you learn to win a game. We're doing it with a lot of very young players, and a lot of really backup-type players from our initial roster, so it's a great opportunity for them to help us win."

NOTES: TE Evan Engram felt his hamstring grab during warmups. He says his status is day to day. ... WR-return man Quadree Henderson fractured a shoulder and probably will be put on injured reserve. ... The Giants felt Walt Anderson's officiating crew missed two late calls, both involving Beckham. There was no call when Beckham was clearly held on a third-and-4 play from the Eagles 11 before Aldrick Rosas' tying 29-yard field goal with 5:52 to play. Beckham also was tackled by Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill with a trip on the final play of the game, a 10-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. It also could have been a leg whip, which is 15 yards. It would have set up a 62 or 67-yard field-goal attempt with the wind. "Anywhere from 70 and in I would've had to go out there," Rosas said. "I would've been pretty confident. Just get it up there, hit it nice and let it carry."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL