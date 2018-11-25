Turner, Wiggins have double-doubles in Bowling Green's win

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Justin Turner scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with six assists and Demajeo Wiggins also had a double-double as Bowling Green defeated Drexel 81-71 on Sunday.

Turner made 11 of 19 shots, including 3 of 4 from the arc, while Wiggins had 16 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season. Dylan Frey added 10 points.

Drexel led 45-43 at halftime after shooting 57 percent but plummeted to 22 percent in the second half.

Daeqwon Plowden tied the game with a basket that began a 12-0 run that left the Falcons (4-3) ahead 70-60 with 5:05 remaining. The Dragons closed to seven on Zach Walton's 3-pointer with 56 seconds left but they didn't score again with Turner making three free throws for the final score.

Troy Harper came off the bench to score 20 points for the Dragons (3-3), who had a three-game win streak snapped, while Alihan Demir added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter scored 12 points and Trevor John had 10.