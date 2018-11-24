Audige sparks William & Mary's comeback win over Saint Joe's

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Chase Audige scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Nathan Knight made a game-winning shot with 1.7 seconds left to help William & Mary rally for an 87-85 victory over Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

Knight got a pass at the edge of the paint, took two dribbles and banked in a left-handed hook shot. Saint Joseph's had a shot at the buzzer, but the half-court heave didn't hit the rim.

Knight led the Tribe (2-4) with 21 points and Justin Pierce finished with 20 points - 11 in the second half - and 12 rebounds for his third double-double in four games.

Sophomore Charlie Brown Jr. topped the Hawks (3-3) with a career-high 37 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He made 11 of 14 free throws and grabbed five rebounds. Brown had 23 points in the first half to help Saint Joseph's take a 49-35 lead.

The Tribe trailed by 20 points early in the second half. The Hawks battled back and grabbed an 85-82 lead on a 3-point play by Lamarr Kimble with 1:18 remaining, but Audige nailed a 3 to tie it and Knight won it. It was William & Mary's first win over the Hawks in three tries.