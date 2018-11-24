McCowan, No. 6 Miss. St. overwhelm Jackson St., 105-38

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Some of the questions surrounding Mississippi State in the preseason centered on its offense and how the Bulldogs would replace the scoring from four record-setting seniors.

The competition has not been fierce in the first six games, but sixth-ranked Mississippi State continues to get contributions from its entire roster.

On Saturday against Jackson State, there were five Bulldogs in double figures as Teaira McCowan got plenty of help around her and career highs from Jordan Danberry and Bre'Amber Scott. It added up to a 105-38 victory as the Bulldogs hit the century mark for a school-record fourth straight game.

"I think all of our young ladies have a lot of confidence right now," coach Vic Schaefer said. "(Scott) is making everything that she looks at. She's really developing into a really good player for us and I need her. All of those kids have a green light anywhere on the floor."

McCowan finished with 19 points in 19 minutes on 8-of-9 shooting. She had made 22 consecutive shots over three games before a third-quarter miss against the Tigers (1-4).

Danberry was especially strong with her career-high 16 points and three steals. It was the fourth time in six games that she scored in double figures, which is one more than she had all of last season.

"I think (Danberry) is playing at a really high level right now. I'm really pleased with Jordan the last several weeks," Schaefer said. "She's settling in and knows what her role is. She's done a great job."

The Bulldogs (6-0) did the bulk of their damage in the first half. They led 29-11 after one quarter and 61-22 at halftime with three players in double figures within the first 20 minutes.

Like Danberry, Scott has been a player that the Bulldogs count on to provide solid minutes, and she had a career-high 14 points. She's averaging over five points a game.

"My main thing is defense. I play defense and my offense comes to me," Scott said. "I think I'm getting my confidence back. It starts in practice."

Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points and Anriel Howard finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jackson State got 10 points from Antionette Womack, who fouled out in the final minutes.

Mississippi State shot 51 percent (37 of 73) from the field and out-rebounded the Tigers 48-30 while forcing 25 turnovers and producing 21 assists.

A point of emphasis in recent weeks for Mississippi State has been taking care of the basketball, and the Bulldogs had a season-low seven turnovers on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers had a one-point loss to open the season against Memphis, but this was a tougher matchup for a team that should be seasoned by the time conference play begins in January.

Mississippi State: Putting up 100 points for the fourth straight game, the Bulldogs appear to be able to score at a much higher rate than was expected of them. The four 100-point games are already as many as they had all of last season, when they set a school record for points.

UP NEXT

Jackson State hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

Mississippi State travels to Little Rock on Wednesday.

