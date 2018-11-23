Belgians take big 3rd-round lead at World Cup of Golf

Abraham Ancer of Mexico waves after winning the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A pair of twenty-somethings named Thomas has Belgium on the cusp of its first victory in the World Cup of Golf.

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry had a mid-round stretch of 5-under-par in four holes for a 9-under 63 Saturday to give Belgium a five-stroke lead after three rounds.

Pieters, 26, and the 25-year-old Detry, who both play on the European Tour, started the day level with South Korea after a steady 71 in terrible rainy conditions in the foursomes (alternate shot) format of Friday.

On Saturday, they took advantage - along with the 27 other teams - of much improved weather conditions at Metropolitan and the fourballs (best-ball) game.

Belgium, which completed the front nine with two birdies and an eagle, then birdied the 10th, had a three-round total of 19-under 197.

"We combined pretty well in the first foursomes, hopefully we can do the same on Sunday," said Pieters.

Detry added: "We were making some good putts. And it's always nice when you know your partner's playing some great golf, it gives you a lot of confidence."

Three teams were tied for second - Mexico, Italy and South Korea.

Mexico's Abraham Ancer, who won last week's Australian Open, and his partner Roberto Diaz, shot 65. Italy's Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore dropped two shots on the par-5 14th when both players had balls run back down off the green from slopes just off the putting surface, but recovered for a 66.

"It was tough, but Renato did great and we bounced back," Pavan said.

South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim shot 68.

"We struggled all day today," said An. "But we had a birdie on 18 so tomorrow we just need to keep the momentum going."

Three teams were tied for fifth - Sweden, Australia and England, six behind Belgium.

Sweden's Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren shot 64 and Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith 65.

Bjork said he and Lagergren combined well to shoot one of the best rounds of the day.

"When I was off, Joakim was on, and when he was off, I was on," Bjork said.

Leishman and Smith let an opportunity slip on the back nine. They shot 6-under 30 on the front nine - four birdies and an eagle - but had six pars to start the front nine before a birdie on 16.

"Probably a story of two different nines," Leishman said. "Got off to a great start obviously but cooled off a bit on the back nine."

England's team of Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter shot 67.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley, who were one of the weather casualties on Friday with a 79, improved to a 66 Saturday but were 14 strokes off the lead and in 21st place.

