Steelers-Broncos Preview Capsule

PITTSBURGH (7-2-1) at DENVER (4-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Steelers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Pittsburgh 6-3-1, Denver 4-5-1

SERIES RECORD - Broncos lead 19-11-1

LAST MEETING - Broncos beat Steelers 23-16, Jan. 17, 2016

LAST WEEK - Steelers beat Jaguars 20-16; Broncos beat Chargers 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING - Steelers No. 5, Broncos No. 18

STEELERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (26), PASS (4).

STEELERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (15).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (27), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Steelers are third consecutive Broncos opponent to bring five-plus-game winning streak into matchup. First time that's happened in NFL in 42 years. ... Game pits two double-digit sack artists in Pittsburgh's T.J. Watts, Denver's Von Miller. Both have 10 sacks. Watt had two sacks, two forced fumbles last week against Jaguars. ... QB Ben Roethlisberger has 1,169 yards passing, 11 TDs, four interceptions and two TD runs in last four games. ... RB James Conner has eight TDs in last six games. ... WR Antonio Brown tied with Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill for league lead with 11 TD receptions. ... Broncos' Case Keenum one of eight QBs with 6,000 passing yards and 65-plus completion percentage since 2017. ... Rookie RBs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman only pair of teammates in NFL with five-plus TD runs each. ... WR Emmanuel Sanders had 10 catches for 181 yards in last regular-season meeting. ... WR Courtland Sutton one of five rookies with 450-plus receiving yards. ... Miller (10) and rookie Bradley Chubb (9) most prolific pass-rushing pair in league. ... CB Chris Harris Jr. only player in NFL with multiple interceptions each of last seven seasons. ... Fantasy tip: Brown had 189 yards, two TDs on 16 catches last time he faced Harris, in 2015.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL