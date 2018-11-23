Skinner leads Sabres past Canadiens 3-2, winning streak at 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jeff Skinner scored 3:06 into overtime after getting the tying goal late in regulation, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Friday for their eighth straight victory.

Buffalo's win streak is the longest in the NHL and the team's best stretch since winning 10 in a row to start the 2006-07 season. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Carter Hutton made 31 saves.

Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw scored the Canadiens, who have lost three straight. Phillip Danault had two assists, and Antti Niemi stopped 37 shots.

FLYERS 4, RANGERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sean Couturier scored a pair of goals, Calvin Pickard made 31 saves in his 12th career shutout and Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring three goals in the final five minutes, 21 seconds.

Travis Konecny had a goal, two assists and got into fight, Jordan Weal scored an empty-net goal and Claude Giroux had three assists for Philadelphia.

Pickard was in net because starter Brian Elliott and backup Michal Neuvirth are sidelined with lower body injuries. Pickard has made 10 appearances and has a 4-1-2 record.

New York lost for the third time in 12 games. The Rangers entered with three wins a row.

WILD 4, JETS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Eric Staal scored with 2:31 remaining and Minnesota topped Winnipeg in an emotional, penalty-filled matchup.

Nino Niederreiter, Eric Fehr and Zach Parise also scored for Minnesota, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Alex Stalock made 26 saves while filling in for Devan Dubnyk, who was scratched with an illness.

Patrik Laine scored for the sixth time in three games for Winnipeg, which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Nikolaj Ehlers added his fifth goal of the season, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.

DUCKS 2, OILERS 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime as Anaheim rallied to beat Edmonton.

The Ducks earned their second straight win after a pair of overtime losses to Toronto and Colorado. Nick Ritchie tied the game with 16.2 seconds remaining, and John Gibson made 27 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal for the Oilers. Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves, and Connor McDavid extended his point streak to five games.

CAPITALS 3, RED WINGS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) - Michal Kempny and Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:56 span of the third period and Washington recorded its season-high fourth consecutive victory.

Kempny snapped a 1-1 tie with a slap shot at 6:38, and Ovechkin extended the lead to 3-1 with his 16th of the season.

Ovechkin and Tom Wilson each finished with a goal and an assist against Detroit. Washington goalie Braden Holtby had 31 saves.

Andreas Athanasiou scored his 10th goal of the season in the first period for the Red Wings, who were 9-2 in their last 11 games before the trip to Washington. Jonathan Bernier finished with 17 stops.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Mathew Barzal scored on a his own rebound after being stopped on a breakaway at 3:40 of overtime to lead the Islanders.

Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee and Nick Leddy also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game losing streak and beat New Jersey for the second time this season. Thomas Greiss made 39 saves.

Taylor Hall, Brian Boyle and Marcus Johansson scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 31 saves. The loss was the fourth in 11 home games (7-1-3), with only one coming in regulation.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, FLAMES 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in his 100th career game to lead Vegas.

The Golden Knights avenged a 7-2 loss at Calgary on Monday and marked the first time the Flames have been shut out this season.

Colin Miller scored his first goal of the season, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in his fourth shutout of the season. It also was the 52nd shutout of his career, moving him into sole possession of 24th place on the NHL list, one shy of Nashville's Pekka Rinne.

Calgary goaltender David Rittich made 26 saves. He entered with a six-start win streak and an 8-1-0 mark on the year.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Martinook recorded his first career hat trick and Carolina defeated Florida.

Martinook scored in the first period and added two goals in the third for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight game.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 34 saves for Carolina in his third win in as many starts.

Troy Brouwer scored Florida's only goal at 14:04 of the third period, spoiling McElhinney's shutout bid.

LIGHTNING 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tyler Johnson scored twice and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Callahan and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 13-0-2 in the past 15 regular-season meetings with Chicago. Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots.

The Lightning (16-6-1) remained on top of the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Buffalo.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago (8-10-5), which dropped to 2-4-2 under new coach Jeremy Colliton. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Cam Atkinson scored for the sixth straight game, and Columbus remained atop the Metropolitan Division with the win.

Josh Anderson had two goals and Markus Hannikainen also scored, helping the Blue Jackets avenge a 4-2 loss at Toronto on Monday. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots for his eighth win.

Ron Hainsey and Kasperi Kapenen scored for the Maples Leafs (15-8-0), and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots.

BRUINS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

BOSTON (AP) - Joakim Nordstrom scored 1:57 into overtime to lift Boston past Pittsburgh.

Jake DeBrusk also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for the Bruins.

Evgeni Malkin scored the only goal for Pittsburgh, which was trying to win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

Tristan Jarry had 35 saves for the Penguins, getting his first start of the season one day after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL after the Penguins placed Matt Murray on injured reserve Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports