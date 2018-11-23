Villanona beats Oklahoma State to reach championship game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the title game of AdvoCare Invitational by beating Oklahoma State 77-58 on Friday.

The Wildcats, who made a tournament record 16 3-pointers, will play on Sunday against the winner of No. 14 Florida State's game against No. 19 LSU.

Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday's first round.

Mike Cunningham scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (3-2).

Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats, who led by as many as 18 points, went 10 for 24 from 3-point range during the half.

Oklahoma State got within 13 before Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree's dunk put Villanova up 71-56 with two minutes remaining.

Booth's 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma State closed to 60-47 on Cunningham's 3 with 8½ minutes to go.

The Cowboys will face the Florida State-LSU loser Sunday for third place.

