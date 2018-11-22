sports

4 players ejected from Ole Miss-Miss St Egg Bowl after fight

20181122_ap_5c1acbb7790845be98773bc88fc2369e-6a3c623f3eaf4a06aa11a0051bc7ac15
Mississippi State tight end Farrod Green (82) pulls in a pass reception against Mississippi defensive back Zedrick Woods (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
by , The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Four players have been ejected from the Egg Bowl between Mississippi and Mississippi State after a fight at the end of the third quarter.

Mississippi State tight end Farrod Green (82) pulls in a pass reception against Mississippi defensive back Zedrick Woods (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

4 players ejected from Ole Miss-Miss St Egg Bowl after fight

Ole Miss appeared to score a touchdown on the final play of the quarter Thursday night when A.J. Brown crossed the goal line. Players started shoving immediately after the play, and the fight spilled over across the end zone with several punches thrown. Both benches emptied onto the field before order was restored.

Brown's touchdown was called back because time had expired in the third quarter. No. 22 Mississippi State was leading 28-3 at the end of the period.

Every player on both teams received an unsportsmanlike penalty. Mississippi State's Willie Gay Jr., Jamal Peters and Cameron Dantzler, and Ole Miss' C.J. Moore, were ejected. Gay was ejected because he already had one unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Published: