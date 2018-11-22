Penguins put goalie Matt Murray on injured reserve

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Murray had been dealing with the injury "for a couple weeks." Team doctors decided rest was the best course of action for the 24-year-old Murray, who helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 but has struggled this season.

Murray is 4-5-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 11 games. He has spent most of the last six weeks splitting playing time with Casey DeSmith.

Pittsburgh recalled Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League to serve as the primary backup behind DeSmith. The Penguins play in Boston on Friday night.

