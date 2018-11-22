Chardy to open for France against Croatia in Davis Cup final

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017 file photo, French captain Yannick Noah, center, holds the cup after France won the Davis Cup at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, northern France. Yannick Noah guided France to Davis Cup titles in 1991, 1996 and 2017, but he will step down after this weekend and Amelie Mauresmo will take over. For his final match as captain of France Davis Cup team, Yannick Noah has been as meticulous as ever. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

LILLE, France (AP) - France captain Yannick Noah has chosen Jeremy Chardy ahead of Lucas Pouille for the opening match of the Davis Cup final against Croatia.

Chardy will lead 10-time champion France against Borna Coric on indoor clay at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium on Friday.

Pouille sealed France's victory over Belgium in last year's final and was widely expected to be picked again. Chardy is unbeaten on indoor clay in the Davis Cup.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who missed most of the season through injury, will then play Marin Cilic, Croatia's top player, in the second singles match.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut are set to face Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig in Saturday's doubles.

