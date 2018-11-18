Iowa State women beat No. 24 Miami 75-52

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Bridget Carleton and Ines Nezerwa had 15 points each and Iowa State dominated throughout to beat No. 24 Miami 75-52 in the Preseason WNIT championship on Sunday.

Iowa State pulled away to its largest lead with a 14-2 run to get to 70-44 on Nezerwa's layup with 5:38 left in the game.

The Cyclones (4-0) scored 12 straight near the end of the first quarter to lead 24-18 and never trailed again. The Hurricanes cut the deficit to 30-27 on Emese Hof's layup with 2:31 left in the first half, but Iowa State scored seven straight to close the half up 10 and mostly led by double digits the rest of the way.

Hof scored 14 points for Miami, which made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range and 20 of 64 (31.3 percent) overall from the field.