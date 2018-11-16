Ancer has answer at The Lakes, takes Australian Open lead

Abraham Ancer of Mexico plays from a fairway bunker on the 8th during the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY (AP) - Abraham Ancer shot a 7-under 65 Saturday to leave Matt Kuchar and Keegan Bradley and the rest of the Australian Open field well behind after three rounds.

The Mexican golfer had a five-birdie stretch mid-round, then added two late birdies to finish with a 13-under total of 203 and a five-shot lead going into Sunday's final round at The Lakes.

Japan amateur Keita Nakajima was in second place after 70, while Bradley was tied for third with Australian veteran Marcus Fraser. They were six strokes behind after 71s.

Kuchar, who trailed by a stroke after the second round, shot 73 Saturday and was tied for fifth, seven behind Ancer.

