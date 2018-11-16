No. 6 Nevada dominates Little Rock, 87-59

Nevada forward Jordan Brown, left, and Little Rock forward Kamani Johnson scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Caleb Martin scored 19 points, Jordan Caroline had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 6 Nevada beat Little Rock 87-59 on Friday night.

Nevada never trailed, carrying a 20-point advantage into halftime. The Wolf Pack (3-0) shot 53 percent from the field and outrebounded the Trojans 43-36.

Nevada had five players score in double figures. Jazz Johnson had 17 points, and Cody Martin finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

Rayjon Tucker led Little Rock with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

Jordan Brown, Nevada's preseason Mountain West Freshman of the Year, saw his first significant playing time in the young season. He had eight total points through the first two games, but he had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Little Rock.

Led by Cody Martin, the Wolf Pack had 22 assists. Little Rock had 13.

Little Rock sophomore Kris Bankston, who averaged 16 points through the first two games, was held scoreless. He did not take a shot from the floor before coming out of the game halfway through the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Little Rock: It was Darrell Walker's first loss as Little Rock coach.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack kept rolling after receiving its highest national AP ranking in program history this week at No. 6.

UP NEXT

Little Rock: The Trojans finish a three-game road trip Monday in Tulsa.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack hosts California Baptist on Monday in its final game of its four-game homestand to start the season.