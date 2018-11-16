Hamlin: Parting with crew chief Wheeler at end of season

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Denny Hamlin will have a new crew chief in 2019.

Hamlin tweeted that Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be his last with crew chief Mike Wheeler.

"You were there for me in the beginning when I first started with JGR 14 years ago. It's been a great ride," Hamlin tweeted

Hamlin is winless this season for Joe Gibbs Racing and has hasn't raced for the championship since 2014. Hamlin has won a Cup race every year since his debut in 2004.

JGR didn't name a replacement.

Wheeler took over in 2014 and they won five races in 111 starts, including the 2016 Daytona 500.

___

