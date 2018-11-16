Weatherspoon leads No. 17 Mississippi St over LBSU 79-51

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points, Tyson Carter added 17 and No. 17 Mississippi State beat Long Beach State 79-51 on Friday night.

Mississippi State went on a 32-4 run over 15 minutes spanning the end of the first half and beginning of the second half.

Lamar Peters scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), and Reggie Perry had 14 rebounds. Aric Holman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Long Beach State (1-3) was hurt by 20 turnovers. The 49ers were led by Bryan Alberts and KJ Byers, who both scored eight points.

Mississippi State's night got off to a bad start when starting guard Nick Weatherspoon went down with an ankle injury during the game's first minute. The Bulldogs fell behind 28-21 with six minutes remaining in the half.

But Carter nailed a 3-pointer to spark a 15-0 run that ended the first half, giving the Bulldogs a 36-28 halftime lead. They continued their good play into the second half, starting on a 17-4 run.

Mississippi State won despite shooting just 4 of 23 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State: The 49ers got off to a great start, but were too sloppy with possessions against Mississippi State's intense man-to-man defense. LBSU has certainly been tested in its first few games, losing to UCLA, Arizona State and Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: It was a good recovery for the Bulldogs, who appeared shaken by Nick Weatherspoon's early injury. The Bulldogs will need more production from guards like Tyson Carter and Robert Woodard if Weatherspoon's injury keeps him out for an extended time.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State faces Iona in Las Vegas on Monday.

Mississippi State faces Arizona State in Las Vegas on Monday.

