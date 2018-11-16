Howell with another 64 takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island

Graeme McDowell, of Northern Ireland, hits off seventh tee during the second round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Charles Howell III was just as good on the tougher scoring course at Sea Island with another 64 to match the best 36-hole score of his career and build a three-shot lead in the RSM Classic.

Howell was bogey-free for the second straight round. He ran off four birdies in five holes at the turn on the par-70 Seaside course and made a pair of 20-foot birdie putts on the way in.

He as at 14-under 128, three shots ahead of Cameron Champ and Jason Gore.

Champ birdied his last four holes for a 7-under 63. Gore, who also had a 63 on Seaside, was planning to be at Pebble Beach until getting an exemption Sunday night to the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.