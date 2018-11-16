Sheary scores in 7th round of shootout, Sabres beat Jets 2-1

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) chases the puck into the Buffalo Sabres' end during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Jason Halstead/The Associated Press via AP)

Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler (26) chases the puck into the Buffalo Sabres' end during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Jason Halstead/The Associated Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres past the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Sheary beat Laurent Brossoit with a shot over the goalie's glove.

Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots to help Buffalo improve to 11-6-2.

Jeff Skinner tied it at 1 for the Sabres on a power play early in the third period. He extended his goals streak to four games with his 14th of the season.

The Sabres went on a power play with 19 seconds left in the second period after forward Brandon Tanev was called for holding. They capitalized 53 seconds into the third when a rebound bounced around a scramble in the crease and Skinner put in a backhander.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets in the second period. He has three goals and two assists in the last four games.

NOTES: Brossoit made 31 saves. ... Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler had his points streak end at 11 games.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: At Vancouver on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports