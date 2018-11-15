sports

Thiem beats Nishikori to keep semifinal hopes alive

Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning over Kei Nishikori of Japan, during their Men's Singles match at the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena in London, Thursday Nov. 15, 2018. (John Walton/PA via AP)
by , The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Dominic Thiem kept alive his chances of reaching the last four at the ATP Finals - and helped out Roger Federer - with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori on Thursday.

Thiem, who lost both his previous matches at the season-ending tournament, had to win in straight sets to have any hope of advancing at the O2 Arena.

Six-time champion Federer needs to win one set in the late match against Kevin Anderson to advance alongside his South African opponent. If Anderson wins in straight sets, Federer needs five games in total if both sets go to six, or six games in total if one set goes to seven.

"I don't think it's going to happen," Thiem said.

Having been pummeled 6-0, 6-1 by Anderson on Tuesday, Nishikori made a disappointing start by allowing Thiem to break at the first attempt.

Two-time semifinalist Nishikori then had several chances to get back on serve at 1-3, but the Japanese player was unable to take his four break points, before Thiem broke again to seal the opening set.

The Austrian continued to apply pressure in the second set, and after failing to take an opportunity at 2-2, forced a backhand error from Nishikori to grab a 4-3 lead before going on to secure victory.

"I was the same last match," Nishikori said. "There were too many unforced errors for me."

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

