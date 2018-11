Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim's name is misspelled on his jersey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Connecticut won 83-76. Buddy Boeheim is the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim's name is misspelled on his jersey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Connecticut in the 2K Empire Classic, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Connecticut won 83-76. Buddy Boeheim is the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) - Buddy who?

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim's son, had his last name misspelled on his jersey in No. 15 Syracuse's 83-76 loss to Connecticut on Thursday night in a 2K Classic game at Madison Square Garden. The 6-foot-5 freshman's name was spelled Boheim.

The younger Boeheim had one point and an assist.