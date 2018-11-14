Bradley Beal scores 20 points, Wizards rout Cavaliers 119-95

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson (8) shoots over Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal scored 20 points, Otto Porter added 15 and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers 119-95 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Rookie Collin Sexton had a career-high 24 points for Cleveland, and David Nwaba added 11 points. Playing the second of back-to-backs after topping Charlotte on Tuesday night, the Cavaliers are an NBA-worst 2-12.

In addition to forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), the Cavaliers were without starting point guard George Hill (hamstring), forward Sam Dekker (ankle) and forward Kyle Korver (sore right foot).

The Wizards got 12 points from Austin Rivers and 11 from Markieff Morris.

Washington pulled away with a 15-0 run early in the second quarter, and Kelly Oubre's dunk made it 56-32. They led 73-52 at halftime. Cleveland had a 13-2 run to get to 82-69 in the third, but Morris hit a 3-pointer and the Wizards scored seven straight points.

The Wizards made 13 of 40 3-point attempts, while Cleveland was 4 of 21 and missed 10 free throws. Cleveland's 95 points tied a season-low for a Washington opponent.

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY

In his 556th NBA game, Washington's Ian Mahinmi hit his first career 3-pointer on his 11th career attempt. With a minute left in the first half, Mahinmi took pass from Wall and successfully launched from the right corner.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Cedi Osman returned after missing Tuesday's game with back spasms and scored four points in 24 minutes. ... The Cavaliers committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

Wizards: John Wall shot 3 for 10 and scored a season-low eight points in 21 minutes. ... Beal hit his 900th career 3-pointer in the first quarter. According to the Wizards, he's the youngest person in NBA history to reach 900. ... Beal has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games. ... Washington's 73-point first half was its highest-scoring half of the season.

UP NEXT

Magic: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Brooklyn on Friday night in the third game of a five-game homestand.

