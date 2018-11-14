Novak Djokovic closes in on semifinals at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their ATP World Tour Finals men's singles tennis match at the O2 arena in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their ATP World Tour Finals men's singles tennis match at the O2 arena in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic won his second straight match at the ATP Finals, beating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to close in on a spot in the semifinals.

The five-time champion from Serbia saved two break points at 4-4 in the opening set and then broke Zverev in the following game to take the lead.

Zverev won only one more game.

The only result from Wednesday's late match that can prevent Djokovic from advancing would be a straight-set victory for Marin Cilic over John Isner.

After defeating Cilic in his opening match, Zverev still has a chance to become the first German since 2003 to advance to the semifinals of the season-ending competition.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports