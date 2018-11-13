No. 23 California women use big 4th quarter to top BYU 70-52

PROVO, Utah (AP) - Asha Thomas scored 17 points, Kristine Anigwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, two days after her 20-20 game, and No. 23 California used a big fourth quarter to beat BYU 70-52 on Tuesday night.

Cal trailed 25-24 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 12-2 run - with six points from Anigwe. BYU was within 54-50 with 5:39 remaining in the fourth but Anigwe scored six points during a 10-0 run for a 14-point lead with two minutes left. Cal outscored BYU 24-11 in the fourth.

Kianna Smith added 16 points for California (3-0). Thomas made two free throws with 45 seconds left in the fourth to reach 1,000 career points, the 30th player in program history to reach the mark.

Anigwe had 24 points and 22 rebounds on Sunday for her second career 20-20 game.

Paisley Johnson led BYU (1-1) with 14 points and Shaylee Gonzales added 13.