Eagles' Darby out for season with torn ACL

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, left, runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby moves in for the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Darby was injured in the second half of Philadelphia's 27-20 loss to Dallas on Sunday night.

The Eagles already lost safety Rodney McLeod to a season-ending knee injury. Starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting nickel cornerback Sidney Jones didn't play against the Cowboys because of injuries.

Mills isn't expected to return this week, but Jones is a possibility.

The Eagles (4-5) visit New Orleans (8-1) next.

