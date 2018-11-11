Granlund scores in third to lift Wild over Blues 3-2.

Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek (14), of Sweden, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Chad Johnson and Jordan Schmaltz (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mikael Granlund scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves, and the Wild got their fifth win in six games and 10th in their past 12. They completed a franchise-record seven-game road trip at 5-2.

Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota.

Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, which also lost at home to Minnesota 5-1 on Nov. 3.

Granlund, who has four goals in his last three games, pounced on a loose puck in the slot and drilled it past Chad Johnson with 12:17 left. Through 17 games, he's already nearly halfway to his career high of 26 goals from 2016-17.

Minnesota scored twice in a 25-second span early in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Parise pounded home the rebound of a shot by Nino Niederreiter that hit the post. Eriksson Ek then converted off a shot by Jordan Greenway.

Pietrangelo tied it at 2 with a blast from the top of the faceoff circle midway through the second period.

Dubnyk, who has won three of his last four, improved to 8-3-2.

Johnson, who fell to 2-3, had a string of 66 successive saves halted by Parise's goal.

NOTES: St. Louis C Ryan O'Reilly extended his career-high point streak to 10 games with an assist in the second period. Alexander Steen was the last St. Louis player to reel off 10 in a row from Dec. 30, 2014 to Jan. 19, 2015. ... The Blues are 15-5-3 in their last 22 home games against the Wild dating back to 2008. ... Minnesota D Matt Dumba played in his 116th successive game, the longest current streak on the team.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Washington on Tuesday night.

St. Louis: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

