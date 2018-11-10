LSU bounces back from Alabama loss with win at Arkansas

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass over Arkansas defender Michael Taylor II during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Joe Burrow was 15 of 21 for 195 yards and a touchdown and the LSU defense dominated while leading the No. 9 Tigers to a 24-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

The win comes a week after LSU (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) was shut out in a loss to No. 1 Alabama, and it improves coach Ed Orgeron to 8-0 in games following a loss. The Tigers haven't lost back-to-back games since dropping three straight in 2015.

"It was good to get on the plane, it was good to get out of Baton Rogue and come to a tough place to play," Orgeron said. "Although it wasn't pretty, we won the football game and our guys feel good about themselves."

Justin Jefferson had six catches for 117 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown for the game's first score.

The Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6) managed a season-low 216 yards of total offense - including only 16 yards on the ground - while losing their ninth straight SEC game dating to last season.

Ty Storey completed 19 of 38 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady for Arkansas, which had just 91 yards of total offense through three quarters before scoring twice in the fourth quarter.

"We played LSU football," Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens said. "Coach O wants us to play tough, mean and nasty, and that's what we did."

The Razorbacks have lost three straight to LSU and eight of their last nine games under first-year coach Chad Morris.

"We knew they were an elite defense, and they definitely showed that," Morris said.

THE TAKEAWAY

So much for any lingering after effects from last week's loss to the Crimson Tide for LSU, at least defensively. The Tigers bested their previous best defensive effort of 254 total yards allowed, which they did against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 8. They forced Arkansas to punt on its first six possessions, and the only points LSU allowed in the first half came after a fumble that gave the Razorbacks the ball deep in Tigers' territory late in the half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After falling four spots to No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings following last week's loss to Alabama, the Tigers reasserted their position as one of the country's best - and kept alive their slim hopes of finishing among the top four teams at the end of the season.

UP NEXT

The Tigers step out of conference to host Rice.

Arkansas travels to Mississippi State.

