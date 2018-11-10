sports

Moultrie gets 1st 100-yard game, Georgetown beats Bucknell

WASHINGTON (AP) - Herman Moultrie III rushed for 135 yards and made one touchdown catch, helping Georgetown beat Bucknell 14-3 on Saturday.

It was his first career 100-yard rushing game, and the first by a Hoya since last season against Bucknell.

Gunther Johnson passed for 93 yards and a score for Georgetown (5-5, 4-1 Patriot League). He also rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Reddick made his second interception of the season to give the Hoyas possession early in the fourth quarter.

Johnson's 4-yard run gave Georgetown a 7-0 lead and his 22-yard connection with Moultrie made it 14-3 late in the third quarter.

Tarrin Earle threw for 140 yards with an interception for Bucknell (1-9, 1-4). Freshman Jared Cooper carried it 20 times for 34 yards.

Bucknell was held to 27 yards in the first quarter and 60 by halftime. The Bison finished with 153 yards.

