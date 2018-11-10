Thomas, Butler spark Norfolk State in 2nd half, 74-46

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Nic Thomas scored 19 points, Jordan Butler blocked three shots and scored on a layup that ignited a breakaway run in the second half as Norfolk State pulled away from Division II Clarion on Saturday night.

Lawrence Lemon opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Clarion trailed just 32-30. Butler, who finished with 10 points, answered with a drive on the other end and Norfolk State (2-1) broke away with a 14-4 run over the next four minutes, capped by a Thomas 3. The Spartans lead kept growing from there.

Steven Whitley added 13 points for Norfolk State, which shot 46 percent (25-54) and went 18-for-30 at the free-throw line. The Spartans outscored Clarion 36-20 in the paint and picked up 25 points off 25 Clarion turnovers.

Lemon led the Eagles with 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.