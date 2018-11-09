Eagles optimistic Darren Sproles will play this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he optimistic running back Darren Sproles will play again this season despite suffering a setback with his hamstring injury.

Sproles returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the previous seven games but re-injured his hamstring and won't play against the Cowboys on Sunday night. Pederson wouldn't say who will return punts in place of Sproles.

The team released DeAndre Carter, who handled those duties, on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Sproles tore his ACL and broke his arm on the same play last September and missed the rest of the season. He was hoping to play one more season.

Cornerback Jalen Mills is unlikely to play because of a foot injury, but nickel cornerback Sidney Jones has a chance to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

