Brown's return lifts St. Joseph's past Old Dominion 79-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Charlie Brown scored 20 points and Pierfrancesco Oliva scored 17 with 14 rebounds and Saint Joseph's beat Old Dominion 79-64 on Friday night.

Brown was 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range in his return to the lineup. The sophomore redshirted last season after undergoing surgery to his left wrist that he fractured before the season started.

In their season opener, the Hawks led 42-39 at halftime before a 12-2 run in the first six minutes extended the lead to 13 with a 3-pointer by Taylor Funk. Ahmad Caver made three of four throws and the Monarchs (1-1) trailed 61-54 with 5:46 remaining. But Brown responded with a 3-pointer and Saint Joseph's led by double digits the rest of the way.

Lamarr Kimble and Jared Bynum each scored 14 for Saint Joseph's. Kimble also returns this season after playing just one game last season due to a left foot injury.

Caver led Old Dominion with 22 points, Xavier Green and Marquis Godwin each scored 12 and B.J. Stith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.