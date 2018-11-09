Jackson leads Eastern Michigan past Drexel 66-62

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Paul Jackson scored 20 points with six assists, Boubacar Toure had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat Drexel 66-62 on Friday.

Jackson scored 11 of the Eagles' opening 18 points of the second half. EMU led 62-57 with 2:13 remaining, but Trevor John's 3-pointer tied it a minute later. Toure dunked it on EMU's next possession, was fouled on a defensive rebound and sank two free throws to seal it.

Kevin McAdoo added 10 points for Eastern Michigan (2-0). Jackson led EMU in scoring for the second straight game and Toure grabbed double-digit rebounds again after 15 in the opener.

John made six 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Drexel (0-1). Kurk Lee added four 3-pointers and 13 points as the Dragons were 13 of 34 from 3-point range. The Dragons play at Rutgers on Sunday.