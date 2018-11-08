Cowboys-Eagles Preview Capsule

DALLAS (3-5) at PHILADELPHIA (4-4)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Cowboys 3-5, Eagles 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 66-52

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Eagles 6-0, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK - Cowboys lost to Titans 28-14; Eagles had bye, beat Jaguars 24-18 on Oct. 28

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 20; Eagles No. 11

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (6), PASS (29)

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (10), PASS (5)

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (18), PASS (14)

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (2), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Teams meet on "Sunday Night Football" for 10th consecutive season and 12th time overall. ... Cowboys are 0-4 on road this year. ... QB Dak Prescott has eight TDs, no INTs in last five games vs. division. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has 289 scrimmage yards in two games vs. Eagles. ... WR Amari Cooper scored TD in his Dallas debut last week after trade from Oakland. ... WR Cole Beasley has team-high 366 yards receiving, only 64th most in NFL. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence had sack and forced fumble last week after three straight games without sacks. ... LB Jaylon Smith had first career fumble recovery against Titans. ... LB Sean Lee reinjured his hamstring and is out. ... Cowboys have allowed 24 plays of 20-plus yards, fewest in league. ... Cowboys have allowed second-fewest points in NFL. ... Eagles are 17-5 at home under coach Doug Pederson. ... QB Carson Wentz has thrown at least one TD with no more than one INT in 21 straight games, tied with Matt Ryan for longest streak in NFL history. ... Wentz has attempted at least 30 passes and had a 115.0 passer rating in four straight games, tied with Peyton Manning for longest such streak. ... WR Golden Tate makes Eagles debut after trade from Detroit. Tate had eight catches for 132 yards, two TDs vs. Cowboys on Sept. 30. ... TE Zach Ertz is fourth in league with 61 catches. ... WR Alshon Jeffery has 14 TDs in last 17 games. ... Rookie RB Josh Adams had career-best 61 yards vs. Jaguars. ... LB Jordan Hicks has 71 tackles and three sacks. ... Fantasy tip: Cooper had 66 yards receiving and TD last year vs. Eagles and faces banged-up secondary.

