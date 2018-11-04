Hanyu wins Grand Prix skating gold in dominant style

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs his routine during the men's short program at the figure skating ISU Helsinki Grand Prix event in Helsinki, Finland , Saturday Nov. 3, 2018. (Martti Kainulainen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) - Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu started his Grand Prix season with a commanding victory by almost 40 points at the Helsinki round on Sunday.

With a 13-point lead from Saturday's short program, the Japanese skater scored 190.43 points in the free skate to win with a total score of 297.12.

Hanyu executed four quadruple jumps including a quad toeloop-triple axel combination, though with some less-than-perfect landings, to an ecstatic reception from the crowd. Flowers and stuffed toys cascaded onto the ice after his skate.

Experienced Czech skater Michal Brezina was second with a 257.98-point total for his second Grand Prix silver of 2018.

South Korea's Cha Junhwan earned a second bronze this year with 243.19.

