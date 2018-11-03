Skinner, Pominville lead Sabres to 9-2 win over Senators

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pttawa Senators, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville each had two goals and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 9-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Conor Sheary, Casey Mittlestadt, Patrik Berglund and Zemgus Girgensons added a goal and an assist apiece, Kyle Okposo also scored, Jack Eichel had three assists and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Sabres, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Pominville extended his point streak to seven games, his longest since 2014, after being honored in a pregame ceremony for playing his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night in Ottawa.

Buffalo scored nine goals in a game for the first time since a 10-2 win over at Edmonton on Jan. 27, 2009. The last time they scored nine goals at home was a 10-1 win over Atlanta on Jan. 18, 2008.

Max McCormick and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa and Mike McKenna stopped 25 shots after replacing Craig Anderson in goal late in the first period. The Senators have lost five of their last six with the lone victory coming against Buffalo on Thursday.

The Sabres took a 2-0 lead in the first 6:28 of a three-goal third period.

Okposo opened the scoring a little over five minutes in in on rising slap shot from outside the right circle.

Skinner knocked in the rebound off Eichel's shot from the point less than two minutes later.

Pominville made it 3-0 when he batted a bouncing puck after Skinner's shot, chasing Anderson with 5:35 left in the first period.

Buffalo scored four more goals in the first eight minutes of the second period. The first two came in a span of 13 seconds.

Mittelstadt's backhand pass set up Skinner in the slot for his team-leading ninth goal on a power play 3:55 into the period.

Berglund then set up Girgensons from behind the net to put the Sabres up 5-0.

After McCormick put the Senators on the board with his first goal of the season, Pominville netted his second of the game and eighth of the year on an assist from Eichel.

Sheary scored Buffalo's seventh goal on a breakaway 7:48 into the second period. Berglund added the eighth goal 5:41 into the third period and Sheary dropped the puck off to Mittelstadt for the final goal with 6:47 left to play.

NOTES: Sabres rookie Rasmus Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, did not play in the third period due to an undisclosed season. ... Buffalo is in the midst of playing three of 12 games at home after opening the season with a four-game homestand. ... Senators rookie F Brady Tkachuk skated Friday for the first time since injuring his leg on Oct. 15. ... Anderson allowed three goals on 10 shots after stopping 46 of 48 shots in the Senators' 4-2 win over the Sabres on Thursday. ... Sabres F Sam Reinhart had two assists and now has eight points in Buffalo's seven wins and none in seven losses.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Sabres: Start two-game road trip Sunday at New York Rangers.