Heavyweight champ Cormier defends vs. Lewis at UFC 230

Kurt Holobaugh, left, taps out against Shane Burgos, right, during the first round of a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Daniel Cormier is set to make his first defense of the heavyweight championship Saturday night when he fights Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

Cormier (21-1, 1 no-contest) fights for the first time since he flattened Stipe Miocic in July. Cormier, who also holds the light heavyweight championship, had been posturing for a fight against Brock Lesnar. But with Lesnar still signed to WWE and no firm word on a return to UFC, Cormier accepted the chance to fight Lewis at Madison Square Garden.

Lewis (21-5) has punishing knockout power but not much else as he fights for the title for the first time. He'll fight just one month after a knockout win at UFC 229 where he absorbed 78 significant strikes to the head but still won.

Chris Weidman takes on Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout in one of five bouts on UFC's first card this year at MSG.

