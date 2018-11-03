sports

Oladipo's 3-pointer sends Pacers to 102-101 win over Celtics

by , The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo connected on a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 102-101 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Oladipo finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Tyreke Evans added 17 points for the Pacers, who shot 41 percent (36 for 87).

Marcus Morris had a team-high 23 points and six rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 43 percent (38 for 88) and had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Pacers trailed 101-97 after Kyrie Irving hit a 3-pointer with 37.2 seconds to go, but Jaylen Brown fouled Oladipo with 29.2 seconds left, and the second-year All-Star made both free throws as the Pacers closed to 101-99.

Oladipo then came up with a rebound of a miss by Irving. He dribbled across midcourt before pulling up on the right wing over the outstretched arms of Boston center Al Horford, hitting a 3-pointer. As the ball dropped through the net, Oladipo skipped toward the bench.

Gordon Hayward inbounded with 3.4 seconds remaining and had his pass deflected and stolen by Oladipo.

The Pacers overcame a slow start in which Boston led 28-18 after the first quarter. The game was tied at 45 at halftime and at 72 entering the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Irving finished with 18 points and six boards, and the only starter not to score in double figures was Hayward, who had four points and seven rebounds. . The loss also snapped Boston's three-game win streak in Indianapolis. . Boston coach Brad Stevens said Hayward, coming back from leg surgery, would remain restricted to fewer than 30 minutes per game for the foreseeable future.

Pacers: TJ Leaf, a second-year forward out of UCLA, entered with only two points this season, but scored five Saturday in his customary second-quarter stint. Leaf played the first five minutes of the fourth quarter and added a dunk to finish with seven points. . The team waived forward Ben Moore and recalled center Ike Anigbogu from the G League.

UP NEXT:

Celtics: Play the second-game of a five-game road trip against Denver on Monday.

Pacers: Host Houston on Monday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

