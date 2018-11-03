Fenimore, Rinella lead Red Flash in 27-14 win over Bryant

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) - Bear Fenimore threw two touchdowns passes, Nick Rinella had an interception and a rushing touchdown, and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) beat Bryant 27-14 on Saturday.

The Red Flash (4-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference) scored on their first play from scrimmage - at 17-yard pass from Fenimore to Kamron Lewis - after recovering a fumble on Bryant's first play. Rinella, a safety and kick returner, took a direct snap and went 19 yards for a touchdown and Eric Bofenkamp added a 21-yard field goal for a 17-0 first-quarter lead.

Timothy Graham's 58-yard pass to Vincent Nisivoccia and a 13-yard screen pass to Tom Kennedy made it 17-14 with 55 seconds left in the half but Rinella returned the ensuing kickoff to the Bryant 25 and Fenimore threw 2 yards to Jahsim Floyd to extend the lead to 24-14 with 15 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Fenimore, a graduate transfer who was 19-of-29 passing for 123 yards, has thrown for at least two touchdowns in eight straight games.

The Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3) had four turnovers.