Biles wraps up remarkable worlds with 4th gold medal

Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the U.S. performs on the balance beam on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Simone Biles is heading home with a fistful of gold medals.

The American star won the floor exercise at the world gymnastics championships Saturday and added a bronze on balance beam to wrap up a remarkable meet in which she competed while battling a kidney stone.

The Olympic champion won six medals in all at the Aspire Dome, including gold in the team final, the all-around and the vault to go with the bronze on beam as well as a silver medal on uneven bars.

Biles now has 20 career world championships medals, tied with Svetlana Khorkina of Russia for the most by a female gymnast.

