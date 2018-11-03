Chestnut, Meachum power NEC unbeaten Sacred Heart, 38-7

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Julius Chestnut and Jordan Meachum each rushed for more than 140 yards and Sacred Heart scored five rushing touchdowns to defeat Robert Morris 38-7 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to three games and remaining undefeated atop the Northeast Conference.

Chestnut rushed 14 times for 152 yards - nearly 11 yards a carry - and scored on a 72-yard sprint up the middle before halftime. Meachum rushed 18 times for 145 yards (8.1 per carry) with touchdowns of 16 and 6 yards. Kevin Duke scored on a pair of 1-yard keepers as the Pioneers (6-3, 4-0) rolled up 347 yards on the ground.

Sacred Heart, the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Northeast, is a game up on CCSU and Duquesne, has already beaten CCSU and plays at Duquesne next Saturday.

Jordan Johnson, who rushed for 71 yards, put the Colonials (2-7, 0-5) on the board with a 1-yard TD run.