Eberle scores twice, Islanders top Penguins 6-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jordan Eberle scored twice in the second period to help the New York Islanders pull away from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 6-3 victory Tuesday night.

The Penguins held a ceremony before the game to honor the victims of Saturday's synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill. It included an 11-second moment of silence in memory of the 11 people slain.

Eberle scored his second and third goals for the Islanders, who swept a three-game road trip. Brock Nelson scored his sixth of the season and fifth goal in five games, while Tom Kuhnhackl, who won two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh, scored his first as an Islander. Andrew Ladd and Matt Martin also scored for New York, which has won four of six after starting the season 2-3.

The Islanders are playing eight of their first 11 games on the road for the first time in team history.

Robin Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots, but he left the game after the second period. Thomas Greiss stopped 12 shots. No reason was immediately given for the change.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Dominik Simon scored for Pittsburgh, which ended its four-game winning streak.

BRUINS 3, HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Brad Marchand scored the tying and go-ahead goals and Boston continued its dominance of the Carolina.

Marchand scored the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the second period and the eventual game-winner just over five minutes into the third period as Boston improved to 11-0-5 in its last 16 meetings with Carolina. The Hurricanes haven't beaten the Bruins in regulation since April 2013.

David Pastrnak scored and Patrice Bergeron had three assists for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves.

Micheal Ferland and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost five of seven after a 4-0-1 start. Sebastian Aho recorded an assist for the 12th straight game, tying the NHL record held by Wayne Gretzky and Ken Linseman for most consecutive games with an assist to open a season.

Scott Darling stopped 28 shots in his first start of the season after returning from an ankle injury.

RED WINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Tyler Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and Jimmy Howard had 34 saves for Detroit.

Dylan Larkin got an empty-net goal - his second tally of the night - with 43 seconds left to cap the scoring and give Detroit its second straight win after losing nine of first 11.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Rasmussen got his first NHL goal and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Red Wings, who snapped the Blue Jackets' two-game winning streak.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who made his third straight start, had a horrific 13½ minutes, giving up three goals on Detroit's first seven shots. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves.

Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

FLAMES 2, SABRES 1, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Matthew Tkachuk scored with 55.3 seconds left in the third period, Johnny Gaudreau followed with an overtime goal and Calgary rallied past Buffalo.

David Rittich made 28 saves for the Flames, who have won two straight.

Center Jack Eichel put the Sabres on the board first with a power-play goal with 3:30 left in the first period. Carter Hutton was terrific for Buffalo throughout, coming up just short of his first shutout as a Sabre. He made 36 saves.

The Sabres have points in five straight games (3-0-2) for the first time since a nine-game point streak in 2012.

LIGHTNING 8, DEVILS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Brayden Point had a career-high five points with a goal and four assists, defenseman Braydon Coburn scored twice, and Tampa Bay rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey.

Steven Stamkos got his 350th career goal and added two assists for Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 3-1-1 trip. Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Tyler Johnson and Ryan McDonagh had the other Lightning goals. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Miles Wood, Travis Zajac and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who started a seven-game trip. Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 of 38 shots before being replaced five minutes into the third by Cory Schneider, who allowed a goal on six shots in his first game after offseason hip surgery.

STARS 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) - Devin Shore had a goal and two assists, Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots for Dallas.

Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored, and Alexander Radulov added an empty-netter for Dallas, which won on the road for the first time this season. This was the second stop on the Stars' six-game road trip.

Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens, and Carey Price stopped 18 shots.

PREDATORS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Hartman scored twice in a 57-second span and Juuse Saros made 23 saves to lead Nashville.

Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a pair of assists for the Predators, who have won two of their last three.

Reilly Smith had the lone goal for Vegas, which has lost three of its last four.

WILD 4, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Mikael Granlund scored with 5:48 left, Eric Staal had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota beat Edmonton.

Grandlund sneaked a power-play goal past netminder Cam Talbot for his sixth of the season. The game had been tied at 3 since Staal scored on a power play late in the second period.

Zach Parise and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (7-3-2), who have won six of seven.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers (6-4-1), who ended a three-game winning streak.

FLYERS 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Nolan Patrick scored 21 seconds after a late tying goal by Anaheim's Pontus Aberg to lift Philadelphia.

Patrick beat Ryan Miller with 1:51 remaining to end Philadelphia's three-game skid and provide a quick recovery after Aberg's second goal of the game.

It marks the first time since Feb. 2, 2008 that the Flyers have defeated the Ducks in regulation. Anaheim was on an 11-0-3 roll against Philadelphia.

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored the Flyers' other goals, and Claude Giroux had two assists. Miller made 33 saves for the Ducks, who are winless in their last six games.

RANGERS 4, SHARKS 2, SO.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Shattenkirk scored the lone goal in the shootout and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves to help New York complete a season sweep of San Jose.

Chris Kreider scored two goals in the third period and Mats Zuccarello also scored for the Rangers, who followed up a 3-2 overtime win at home against the Sharks earlier this month with another victory.

Tomas Hertl scored the tying goal with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to give San Jose a point. Brent Burns and Timo Meier each scored for the Sharks to extend their points streaks to a career-high nine games.

COYOTES 5, SENATORS 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Derek Stepan scored a short-handed goal from his own blue line in Arizona's three-goal first period and Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots.

The Coyotes chased Ottawa goalie Mike Condon with three goals on 10 shots in the first period, capped by Stepan's short-hander. Arizona has short-handed goals in three straight games for the second time in franchise history (1985), scoring five in that span.

Alex Galchenyuk notched his first goal with Arizona and had an assist on Oliver Ekman Larsson's power-play goal in the third period. Brad Richardson and Richard Panik also scored for the Coyotes.

Alex Forementon scored his first goal of the season for the Senators, who lost their third straight.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports