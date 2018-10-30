Westbrook scores 32, tussles with Beverley as Thunder roll

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Russell Westbrook scored 32 points and had another run-in with Patrick Beverley in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 128-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

The Thunder outscored the Clippers 39-10 in the third quarter, and the only drama in the fourth was the dustup between Westbrook and Beverley. Beverley dove at Westbrook's left knee, and both were issued technical after jawing in front of the benches. Police officers stepped onto the court to help keep the teams separated. Upon review, Beverley's foul was ruled a flagrant 1.

Westbrook tore the lateral meniscus in his right knee during the playoffs in 2013 when Beverley lunged for the ball as Westbrook prepared to call timeout.

Paul George also had 32 points, Steven Adams had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 15 points for the Thunder, who won their second straight after four losses to start the season.

Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers with 27 points, but he scored just four in the second half. Lou Williams scored 17 points and Tobias Harris added 15 for Los Angeles.

The Clippers shot 55 percent in the first half to take a 67-54 lead.

The Thunder opened the second half on an 8-2 run to trim the Clippers' lead to 69-62 before a timeout. Oklahoma City continued the surge, and a 3-pointer by Grant finally gave the Thunder a 70-69 lead. Oklahoma City extended the run to 23-2 and took a 77-69 lead.

The Thunder led 93-77 at the end of the third quarter. They shot 70 from the field in the period while holding Los Angeles to 24 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Defeated the Thunder 108-92 on Nov. 19. ... Gallinari was called for a technical in the first quarter, and Marcin Gortat and Avery Bradley were called for techs in the second quarter. ... Mike Scott hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer.

Thunder: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem. She won a Tony Award in 1999 and an Emmy in 2009. ... Thunder coach Billy Donovan was called for a technical in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Clippers are at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Thunder are at the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

